BSF shoots down drone carrying 2 kg heroin in Rajasthan

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

BSF jawans spotted a drone carrying 2 kg heroin in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Thursday, officials said. Later, the BSF personnel shot down the drone.

An investigation is underway to ascertain where the drone took off from and where it was headed. Efforts are also being made to trace those who were supposed to collect the consignment, they said.

