"Nitish is Everyone's": Posters of Bihar CM with Modi put up after political turnaround

Patna: Ending the three-day suspense, Nitish Kumar sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time. However, moments after he exited the Mahagathbandhan, posters surfaced in Patna displaying the present political turnaround while hailing him as 'everyone's leader' and displaying his photograph alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first poster that was put up by JD(U) on Sunday says, "Nitish is everyone's", "Everyone is proud of Nitish, Lots of congratulations". The next poster shows Kumar and PM Modi's photograohs side by side. The colour of the poster is also a combination of saffron and dark green, representing the BJP and the JD(U). These two posters clearly tell the state's current political shift.

After meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan this morning, Kumar submitted his resignation. He had also asked Arlekar to dissolve the grand alliance in the state.

Responding to the posters, the opposition camp alleged that the script for the political change had been written long time ago but everyone was keeping mum for the sake of Opposition unity.

While Kumar said that Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc were not in good condition compelling him to exit, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit back saying they knew that Kumar was leaving, but for the sake of the alliance, they didn't speak.

Meanwhile, BJP claimed that Kumar has once again saved Bihar from former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and the 'jungle raj'.