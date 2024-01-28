Loading...

'Garbage goes into dustbin': Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya on Bihar political turmoil

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya on Bihar political turmoil

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, sharply reacted to the latest Bihar political upheaval. She began her indirect attack on JDU chief Nitish Kumar a few days back but deleted those posts. After Nitish dumped the RJD, she made caustic remarks on social media, saying that 'garbage goes into dustbin'.

Patna (Bihar) : In Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has changed sides and joined hands with BJP. On the other hand, his decision has created panic in the the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Meanwhile, RJD President Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives in Singapore, took to social media and launched an indirect attack on Nitish Kumar, saying that 'garbage goes into dustbin'.

In a post on her 'X' handle, Rohini announced that she will go to the public to boost the morale of Bihar people along with themselves. Her brother Tej Pratap Yadav has shared her post that fiercely targetted the JDU chief. In a vitriolic attack on Nitish, Rohini Acharya said: "Garbage goes back to the dustbin again - Happy stinking garbage to the group." At the same time, in one of her posts, she has also taken a dig at the core ideology of Nitish Kumar.

In her second post, Rohini Acharya wrote, 'We will go to the public to boost the morale of Bihar along with ourselves.' Rohini has also reposted a seven-year-old post of RJD President Lalu Yadav. This post contained the bitter most words, 'Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its filth, similarly Nitish also sheds its filth and every 2 years, like a snake, he wears a new skin. Does anyone doubt?'.

Rohini Acharya had earlier posted some serious comments on Nitish two days ago but soon withdrew them from the social media. However, some persons took screenshots of her posts and widely circulated them on social media. Without naming Nitish Kumar, she had said in one such deleted posts that those who are ideologically adrift are claiming to be championing the cause of socialism.

Tej Pratap, who shared his sister's social media post, had also taunted Nitish Kumar, saying that there is no meaning for the feelings of anybody if they have no respect for the feelings of the people.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar had resigned from the CM post after his party leaders had attacked the Lalu Prasad family over alleged corruption and dynasty politics. Also, the JDU chief faced criticism for adopting the politics of opportunism by leaving the INDIA bloc just a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

