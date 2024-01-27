Bihar Logjam: Nitish likely to resign by Sunday morning, may take oath with BJP support later

Patna: On a day of changing speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to tender his resignation definitely by Sunday morning, as per an anonymous source quoted by PTI. The JDU source reportedly said that though there was a possibility of Nitish Kumar resigning by Saturday late evening, he would definitely put in his papers by Sunday morning.

Immediately after submitting his resignation, the JDU chief may come up with the letter of majority support from the NDA by noon tomorrow, thereby staking his claim to form the next government. Already, rumours are rife that the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish with his new NDA cabinet will take place at 4 pm on Sunday at Raj Bhavan, Patna. BJP's support letter will reach the CM's residence by Saturday night and the saffron party will get its MLAs to sign letter of support to be given to the JDU chief.

The government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day" that may see the installation of a new government in Patna, the source said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse. Tyagi accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Nitish Kumar. On this part, Nitish Kumar maintained a deafening silence over the turmoil in the Mahagathbandhan despite pleas from the RJD, Congress and the Left to clear the air about the intense political speculation on his future step.

Meanwhile, in another significant development, LJP leader Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP national president JP Nadda too called on Amit Shah. On its part, the Congress party appointed Bhupesh Baghel as the observer for Bihar to address the turmoil.

All the parties spent the day busy meeting separately and preparing the future strategy. Nitish Kumar is also continuously brainstorming with his party available ministers and senior leaders of JDU.

Many ministers attended the meeting with CM Nitish at the latter's residence. They discussed the next strategy and how to coordinate with the the BJP, sources said. The formula for forming the next government with BJP has almost been decided, sources said. Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of JDU Legislative Party at 10.30 on Sunday. In this meeting, final decisions will be taken on all aspects regarding formation of the new government. This will be the last meeting and the way forward will be decided.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary met their party ally Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi today. The wind of political change is visible in Bihar.CM Nitish was seen with Union Minister Ashwini Choubey at the foundation stone laing of the second phase of development works in Brahmapur, Buxar. Since then, the news of Nitish Kumar joining with BJP has gained further strength.