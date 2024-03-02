NGT Seeks Report from up on Floodplain Zone Demarcation of Ganga's Tributaries in Varanasi

View of a drain flowing directly into river Ganga in Allahabad on Dec 27, 2017. The untreated/ partially treated sewage from municipalities and effluent from industries have been identified by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as the main sources of water pollution in river Ganga. (Photo: IANS)

The National Green Tribunal, after receiving reports regarding 15 drains discharging partially treated sewage, impacting the water quality and encroaching into the river bodies. It has prompted the Tribunal to seek a fresh report from the UP govt revealing the floodplain demarcation plans of ganga's tributaries in Varanasi district due to their inability to provide a coherent report regarding the action taken to treat sewage water discharging in Assi (ganga Tributary) in the first report.

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report disclosing the steps taken for demarcation of floodplain zones of the Varuna and the Assi, the Ganga's tributaries in Varanasi district. The green panel was hearing a plea claiming that the civic body in the district did not demarcate the rivers' floodplain zones, resulting in continuous encroachment. The plea also alleged illegal discharge of sewage in the rivers.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted a report by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, according to which 15 nullahs (drains) were discharging partially-untreated sewage in the Varuna, adversely impacting its water quality.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, noted an Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board report that said inspection of the 15 drains found three to be tapped, 10 partially tapped and two untapped.

In a recent order, the bench further noted the board's report that around 28 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage was being discharged in the Assi. "Joint secretary, urban development (of the state), has also filed the action-taken report belatedly on February 15, 2024, disclosing a similar position in respect of the discharge of untreated sewage in rivers Varuna and Assi," the tribunal said.

The report, however, was "absolutely silent" regarding the steps taken for the demarcation of the Varuna and the Assi's floodplains in Varanasi district, it added. "Counsel for the state is unable to disclose to the tribunal as to why the state is not responding on the issue of demarcation of floodplain zones. Hence, the state of Uttar Pradesh is directed to file a fresh report within four weeks, disclosing the steps taken in this regard," the green panel said.

It also directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to file a new report disclosing the action taken against the "defaulting authorities".The matter has been posted to April 26 for further proceedings.

