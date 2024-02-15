'Bring petrol, Let's Burn Him': 'NewsToday' Contributor Assaulted by Sand Mafia in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In a shocking case of attack on a journalist, members of the sand mafia believed to be affiliated with the ruling YSRCP on Wednesday allegedly assaulted and attempted to kill Telaprolu Parameshwara Rao, a contributor working with 'NewsToday' by trying to set him on fire while he was on professional duty in Amaravati Mandal of Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

Rao said that on Wednesday morning, he was on a story on illegal sand mining in Malladi sand reach where he took pictures for the story. While on his way back, goons affiliated with the ruling YSRCP led by Vempa Srinu and his followers including Tulsi Tirupathi Rao, Bhavirishetti Sunil, Bhavirishetti and Nageswara Rao chased him and attacked him without any provocation, Rao said.

He said that the goons pushed him down and punched him in the chest and face leading causing him physical injuries. Rao said that the assault was so severe that he stopped breathing for some time. Rao, who somehow escaped from the captivity, was talking to the police on the phone. While he was on the call, the goons came running, grabbed the cell phone, and attacked him again, he said.

He said that the locks of his bike were removed adding to his distress. Rao said a total of eight people were involved in the assault. He said that YSRCP leader Vempa Srinu ordered his followers to sprinke petrol on him and set him ablaze. "If you are killed here, who will save you? Will 'Eenadu' come and save you? Let's see. Does anyone have the courage to stop us if we kill you? Our party is in power. MLA Shankarrao is behind us'', they shouted as per Rao.

Rao said that he somehow reached Amaravati on a two-wheeler and was admitted to the hospital. Later the police went to the hospital and took his statement and a complaint from him into the incident. Following directions by SP Palnadu, Ravi Shankar Reddy, a team of police reached the sand reach for investigation. The police have also seized Parameshwara Rao's cell phone, which was snatched away by YSRCP leaders.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Significantly, the section of attempt to murder has not been invoked. Pedakurapadu Constituency TDP in-charge Kommalapati Sridhar visited Parameswara Rao at Amaravati Hospital. He condemned the attack by the YSRCP leaders. Rao said that when Palnadu district collector Sivashankar came to inspect the sand reach of Malladi in Amaravati mandal on Tuesday, the digging was stopped.

“I went there around 12.30 pm after receiving information that mining had been going on since Wednesday morning. In Malladi sand reach, sand is being filled in lorries. I took photos and videos of the mining,'' he said. Later, YSRCP leader Vempa Srinu and his followers stopped him at the shed where bills were written for lorries, Rao recalled.

He said that Srinu and his followers stopped his vehicle and started an argument before attacking him for taking pictures of the illegal sand mining.