Tamil Nadu: Journalist Brutally Assaulted by Unidentified Gang in Tiruppur

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a reporter working with a private news channel was brutally assault by an unidentified gang in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu leaving him grievously injured, sources said. The injured journalist has been identified as Nesaprabhu. Nesaprabhu works as a reporter for Palladam and Sulur areas with Private News channel (News 7 Tamil).

An official said that Nesaprabhu, a resident of Palladam in Tiruppur, was brutally attacked by the unidentified gang causing him severe injuries. The victim is currently receiving treatment at the government hospital. Condemning the assault, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has expressed deep concern over the incident and called for stringent legal action against the perpetrators.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister assured strict legal action against the assailants and ordered immediate action against the police inspector responsible for not addressing Nesaprabhu's security concerns prior to the incident. The Chief Minister also announced financial support of Rs 3 lakh from the Journalists Welfare Board for Nesaprabhu's medical treatment.

The incident has reignited discussions on the safety of journalists and the need for enhanced security measures in the line of duty. Nesaprabhu,, was targeted while on duty, prompting widespread condemnation from fellow journalists. Protests erupted in various districts, including Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, and Tiruvallur, with the media fraternity demanding justice for their colleague.

The incident also led to a political furore as AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami criticized the Tamil Nadu Police for their handling of the situation, emphasizing the need for a swift and thorough investigation. The journalist, prior to the attack, had reportedly informed the police about potential threats to his life, raising concerns about the perceived lapse in security measures.

Nesaprabhu's accusations against the police for negligence have ignited a broader debate on the safety of journalists in the state. Journalists across Tamil Nadu are demanding accountability and an assurance of security for media personnel in the line of duty. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and other prominent figures have also condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with Nesaprabhu and advocating for a prompt and fair investigation.