Proud Day for Our Family: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Congratulate Pawan Kalyan for Victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

Hyderabad: In a historic win during the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year, Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan emerged victorious. Following his significant triumph, renowned actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan extended their heartfelt congratulations to the leader of the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Ram Charan expressed his warm wishes to his uncle, the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, for his remarkable victory in the Assembly Elections. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party secured victory in all the 21 seats it contested in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections this year.

After securing a decisive victory from the Pithapuram Assembly seat with a massive majority of over 70,000 votes, numerous eminent personalities from the film industry showered their heartfelt wishes upon Pawan Kalyan.

Ram Charan, a prominent actor and nephew of Pawan Kalyan, was among those who conveyed his heartfelt wishes to his uncle. The acclaimed RRR actor penned a special note on his social media platforms, expressing his gratitude towards his uncle.

With Pawan Kalyan achieving a significant milestone in the Assembly Elections, he has etched a new chapter in history. Emerging victorious with 70,354 votes in his new alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Pawan has been elected as the new MLA of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Following his uncle's momentous victory in the Assembly Polls, Ram Charan took to his official X account to extend his heartfelt wishes, writing, "A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!"

Allu Arjun also extended his congratulations to Pawan on his victory, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory. Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching. Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people," on Twitter.

For those unfamiliar, Pawan is the uncle of four Telugu actors: Allu, Ram, Varun, and Sai Dharam Tej. He is the younger brother of Nagendra Babu and Chiranjeevi. Born on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, to Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi, Pawan Kalyan is the head of the Janasena Party. He made his acting debut in 1996 with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

Meanwhile, in terms of his professional endeavors, Ram Charan will be seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer, a political action drama where he will portray triple roles. The film, which also features a stellar cast including Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Anjali, S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, and Nassar, is expected to hit theaters in September this year.

Aside from his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan has exciting projects lined up, including the highly anticipated film OG, directed by Sujeeth Reddy, and his involvement in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which has been in production for some time now.