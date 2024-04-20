Newborn Girl Found Abandoned under Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue in Ghazipur

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Newborn Girl Found Abandoned under Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue in Ghazipur

After recovering the child near the Bhimrao Ambedkar statue area, the local people made an immediate call to the Mardah police station, where the newborn appeared relaxed in a female constable's lap.

Ghazipur: A newborn girl was found abandoned in front of the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar statue located in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur area on Saturday morning. It is speculated that just a few hours after giving birth, a mother wrapped her baby in a cloth and left it abandoned.

The child was recovered near a sweet and tea shop, which is located at the Mardah bus stand on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur National Highway. Soon after receiving the child, the local people made a call to the police along with the Home Guard personnel situated some distance away.

The girl was brought to the Mardah police station and kept with a female constable. Thereafter, she was immediately sent to the District Women's Hospital. According to sources, she was handed over to Child Care from there.

Police Station Head Dharmendra Pandey also said that the newborn baby was found lying in a pot. The abandonment of the newborn has led to ample speculation and raised questions about the mother, but the reason is unknown yet.

