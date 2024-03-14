Bihar: Five Minor Girls en Route to Coaching Centre Missing for Four Days; Police Launch Probe

Patna (Bihar): Five minor girls who are cousins set out to attend their regular coaching classes in the Nadwan district on March 10, went missing and has not returned yet. The officials of the Dhanrua Police Station have launched a probe after the agonised family members lodged a missing person complaint.

The sub-divisional police officer said that the police is doing their best to trace the location of the five cousins and they are investigating the case from multiple angles to figure out their location.

Police sources said that the cousins used to travel daily by tempo to attend classes at a coaching center in Nadwan and returned home together. However, it is yet to be ascertained as to what happened on the day of March 10 post their classes.

"Our daughters used to go to Nadwan every day to attend tuition classes. On March 10, all of them left the house together but has not returned yet. We have been frantically searching for them but have not been able to trace them yet. Fearing some untoward incident, we sought help form the police and lodged a complaint," Indal Sao, relative of the girls said.