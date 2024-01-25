Nephew Drowned To Death in Ganga By Aunt After Tantric Suggests Miraculous Cure From Cancer

Haridwar: Superstitious belief led to the killing of a six-year-old child, who suffered from blood cancer and was asked to go for a dip in the Ganga to help him get cured of his disease allegedly at the instruction of a tantric in Haridwara's Har Ki Pauri on Wednesday.

Police arrested three persons including parents and aunt of the deceased child. A video posted on X showed Sudha, the aunt of the deceased kid, Ravi bringing him to Har Ki Pauri ghat on Wednesday afternoon, hoping a 'miraculous dip' would cure his blood cancer.

Sudha was allegedly asked by a tantric in Delhi, where the family resides, to immerse the child in Ganga for around five minutes. Locals raised a hue and cry noticing the incident and rescued the dead boy from the river.

Parents and aunt, who were disappointed after the unsuccessful treatment of the child, had come to Haridwar from Delhi on the advice of the tantric, who had convinced them that a 'five-minute' dip would cure the boy.

After this incident, Haridwar Police immediately swung into action and arrested the three on the charges of murder. The boy, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The video showed Sudha, clad in a red sari sitting near Ravi's body, repeatedly claiming that the child was alive. Haridwar Har ki Pauri Police outpost in-charge SK Chauhan said that the police has currently taken all three into custody. They are being interrogated at Haridwar Nagar Kotwali.

"The police took the child to the district hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival. The age of the child is said to be 6 years. The family belongs to Delhi. We are investigating the case," Chauhan said.