NEET-UG Paper 'Leak': Patna Police Set Up SIT For Thorough Probe

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

NEET examinees entering a centre in Patna(ETV Bharat Picture)

An SIT to probe NEET-UG alleged paper leak case will interrogate all 24 people who have been arrested from different places in Bihar in this connection. Raids are being conducted across the state by Patna Police.

Patna: Patna Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate NEET-UG alleged paper leak case. A case has been registered at Shastri Nagar police station and over 24 people have been arrested in this connection till now.

Headed by City SP Central Chandra Prakash, the SIT team comprises two DSP rank officers, six inspectors and technical cell personnel. Inspector TN Singh is the investigating officer of the case.

Patna Police had first arrested Sikandar Yadav, Akhilesh and Bittu in the alleged paper leak case. During interrogation, Akhilesh told that his son Ayush's exam centre is at DAV School located in Board Colony in Patna. Ayush was detained from his centre after the exam.

Ayush reportedly told police that he had received the NEET question paper on Saturday night, a day before the exam that was held on May 5. He told that the question paper he got was exactly the same as that distributed at the examination centre. Ayush also said that there were 25 other candidates like him who memorised the answers of the question paper that was given to them.

The SIT will conduct a thorough interrogation of all those who have been taken on remand in this case.

Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said a detailed investigation is underway and so far, more than 24 arrests have been made in Bihar in the NEET-UG alleged paper leak case.

"Police teams are collecting information and conducting raids in various districts. We have received many leads from those who have been detained. Based on which, further action is being taken" Mishra said.

