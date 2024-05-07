Students Demand Probe into Malpractice in NEET (UG) Exam Amid Allegations of Impersonations

New Delhi: Amid allegations of impersonation and malpractice in some places during the NEET (UG)-2024 examination held on May 5, the students are demanding a proper investigation into the matter as they are worried about their future. Expressing its concern over the issue, ABVP dashed off a letter to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanded a probe into the matter to clear the air about allegations regarding malpractice and impersonations happening in several states.

Kavita Sharma, whose daughter appeared in the NEET (UG)- 2024 exam in Delhi told ETV Bharat, “It is very unfortunate to know that some impersonators were caught, who appeared in the exam instead of real applicants. Our daughter did hard work for the exam and is hoping that an honest candidate will get the chance. The government should conduct an inquiry into the matter and dishonest candidates should be caught.”

Taking to social media, the Bihar Police wrote, “Four fake candidates were arrested for appearing in the NEET (UG) 2024 exam in place of another student at a private school under Mudhbani Police Station in the Purnia district.”

“Seven fake candidates were arrested appearing for the NEET (UG) 2024 exam in the place of another student at the Kolaasi camp under the Koira Police Station in the Katihar district,” the Bihar police said in another post.

Demanding a probe into the issue, Ashutosh Singh, national media coordinator, ABVP told ETV Bharat, “ABVP has already written a letter to the NTA and demanded an investigation to clear the issue regarding the allegations/rumours, which will help to build trust among students. Although the NTA has issued two statements regarding this issue, it seems that the agency is in denial mode for everything, which is why we are demanding a fair probe into this matter.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sourabh Kumar, a parent, said, “It is very confusing whether to believe in news that shows malpractice and impersonations in the exam or not. We want the agency to investigate it and clear everything to build our trust.”

The Delhi Police arrested three persons, who also appeared in the exam instead of the actual candidate. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently took a dig at the BJP over the NEET (UG) exam issue. “This news is a betrayal of the dreams of more than 23 lakh students and their families,” Gandhi posted on X.

The NTA in its statement issued by Dr Sadhana Parashar, Sr Director, stated, that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground. To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for. Furthermore, it is also to be noted that after the gates of the examination centres are closed, no one from outside was permitted access inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance

“Having mentioned, there have been cases of malpractice/impersonation where strict action has been taken on impersonators/candidates,” it said.

The NEET UG 2024 saw record-high registrations this year with over 24 lakh students registering. The exam operation involved more than 600 centre coordinators at city levels, 5,000 plus centre superintendents and their staff pan India with over 4,800 schools roped in for the process.