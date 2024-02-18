NEET Aspirant with Diabetes Dies during Treatment in Kota

Kota: A 21-year-old NEET aspirant died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, where he was admitted with high blood sugar two days ago, police said.

Shivam Raghav (21), a resident of Kethal village of Antrauli police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district had come to Kota three years ago to prepare for NEET. He lived in a hostel located in Laxman Vihar in Kunhadi area of Kota.

On February 16, Shivam was admitted to Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital after his health condition deteriorated. He had been undergoing treatment following a spike in his blood sugar level and died on Sunday.

According to assistant sub-inspector of Kunhadi police station, Raees Mohammad, Shivam's body has been handed over to his relatives after post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

Ashu Raghav, Shivam's uncle said Shivam wanted to crack NEET and was preparing through self study. "After hearing that he was hospitalised, we came to Kota on Saturday morning. He was admitted to the hospital due to high blood sugar and had been shifted to the ICU. He had even spoken to us from 4 to 6:30 am today morning. After which, his health condition suddenly deteriorated. We had asked doctors whether he should be referred to some other hospital but considering his health condition we were advised to continue the treatment here," Raghav said.

Shivam's father Pravendra Rajput has passed away a few years ago. Hostel operator, Om Prakash said that Shivam would usually study with his friends who stayed in a paying guest accommodation. He did not even eat food at the hostel mess, Rajput said.