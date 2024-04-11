NC to Announce Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections Soon, Says Party Spokesperson Imran Nabi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

National Conference will announce its two candidates for Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats within few days, party spokesperson said.

The National Conference will announce its nominees for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls soon, disclosed Imran Nabi, spokesperson of NC, while speaking to ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

Srinagar: National Conference will announce its two candidates for Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats within few days, party spokesperson said. Imran Nabi, spokesperson of NC, told ETV Bharat that the party's Parliamentary Board has shortlisted candidates for Srinagar and Baramulla seats for forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"The Board will make an announcement within a few days," Imran Nabi told ETV Bharat. Speculations are rife that NC vice-president Omar Abdullah will be a candidate for Srinagar while former minister Choudhary Ramzan may contest from Baramulla Parliamentary seat.
Nabi said that the Parliamentary Board has kept the names of the candidates within the Board and the reports about party VP or any other senior leader contesting upcoming Parliament elections are speculations.

NC is the only regional party that has not announced its candidates for Srinagar and Baramulla seats. Senior NC leader Mian Altaf has been announced as candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri seat. Its political rival People's Democratic Party has announced PDP president Mehbooba Mufti as its candidate for Anantnag-Rajouri, Waheed Para from Srinagar while former Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Mir is the candidate for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Baramulla Parliamentary seat will witness a triangular contest between NC, PDP and People's Conference, which has already declared its president Sajad Lone as candidate for the Kupwara parliamentary seat. Apni Party has not announced any candidate for Baramulla and is mostly likely supporting Sajad Lone. However, for Srinagar it has nominated former minister Ashraf Mir and Zaffar Manhas for Anantnag-Rajouri. Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who formed his own party after resigning from Congress, will also contest from Anantnag-Rajouri seat. BJP has not yet announced its candidates for three seats.

