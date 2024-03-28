LS Polls 2024: Who is Navneet Rana, BJP's New Face From Maharashtra's Amravati?

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor-turned-politician and Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagpur on Wednesday night in the presence of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Her sudden move has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions across political circles, particularly in light of Rana's past political affiliations and controversies. However, Rana seems quite confident about the upcoming general elections. She said, "For the last five years, I was working on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my ideology was no different. My husband, MLA Ravi Rana, also supported the BJP government in Maharashtra. PM Modi supports those working at ground level and he gave me the ticket. The BJP has honoured my hard work, and we will fulfill our resolve of crossing 400 by winning the election. I will work as a dedicated worker for the BJP."

Rana defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Navneet Kaur Rana joins BJP (ETV Bharat)

Uproar over switchover

Some allies of the ruling party in Maharashtra have expressed disapproval of the BJP's plan to nominate independent MP Navneet Rana into the party and field her for the Lok Sabha seat in Amravati, calling it a "political suicide" and the "downfall of democracy." Besides the opposition Congress, the ruling party's ally, independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, and former MP Anandrao Adsul, a member of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have also criticised the move.

Kadu described Rana's candidature as the "downfall of democracy" and said she has to be defeated, while Adsul termed the move Mahayuti's "political suicide" and announced that even if his party does not support him, he would fight against her as an independent candidate. The Congress has fielded its sitting MLA, Balwant Wankhede, from the Amravati Lok Sabha seat.

Background

The actor-turned-politician, Navneet Kaur Rana, hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of an army official. Initially, she pursued a career in modelling and appeared in multiple music videos before transitioning to the South Indian film industry.

Her entry into politics occurred after her marriage to BJP leader Ravi Rana. Despite facing an initial electoral defeat in 2014 under the NCP ticket, Rana emerged as an independent candidate and won the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.

Political Debut and Controversies

Navneet Rana's political journey began with her unsuccessful bid for an NCP ticket in 2014 from the Amravati constituency. However, she later contested and won as an independent candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Her tenure has been marked by controversies, including allegations of submitting a fake caste certificate, for which she was fined by the Bombay High Court. Additionally, Rana attracted attention for her involvement in public altercations, such as attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Alignment with the BJP

Navneet Rana, accompanied by her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, expressed her alignment with the ideology and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising her dedication to the BJP's principles. According to Rana, her decision to join the BJP was triggered by her belief in the party's commitment to grassroots workers and its vision for development.

What next?

As the Lok Sabha election approaches, Navneet Rana's candidacy from the Amravati constituency has triggered angry reactions from rival parties in Maharashtra. With opposition from both traditional rivals and erstwhile allies, Rana's electoral fortunes hinge on her ability to navigate controversies and garner support from voters.