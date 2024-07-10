ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case Accused Mihir's Father Rajesh Shah Removed From Shinde-Led Shiv Sena's Party Post

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

primary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding a pillion.

The BMW involved in the crash (ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde's party on Wednesday removed Worli hit-and-run case accused's father Rajesh Shah from the post of deputy leader of the party. Mihir Shah who was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police may be charged with drunk driving under new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The 24-year-old who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai. primary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding a pillion. At the same time, her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

After initial investigation, police sources said Mihir confessed to being behind the wheel when the incident happened and said he left before his father Rajesh Shah reached the spot. Mombai police registered a case of Culpable Homicide in this case. (More details are awaited)

