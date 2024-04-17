MP: Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali, daughter Sara Tendulkar visit tribal villages

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone was surprised in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh when Anjali Tendulkar, wife of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, and his daughter Sara Tendulkar reached Bherunda tehsil area. Anjali and Sara reached the Seva Kutir operated in tribal villages Jamunjheel and Sewaniya.

It is understood that Sara and Anjali reached Bhopal by aeroplane from Mumbai. Then by road from Bhopal, they first reached Sandalpur in Dewas district. After this, both reached Seva Kutir of Jamunjheel and Sewaniya operating in Sehore district. Five cottages in the Sehore district have been adopted by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

That is why Sachin Tendulkar had also reached these cottages before this. Cottages are run by the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Nayapura, Khapa, Belpati, Jamunjheel and Sewania in Sehore district.

In these cottages, children, aged between 3-15 years, are given education. During this time, along with singing hymns of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, stories of Swami Vivekananda are also told. They are provided free food, sources added.

When Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar reached villages Jamunjheel and Sewaniya, the villagers royally welcomed them. These Seva Kutirs were established by Vinayak Lohani. After this Sachin Tendulkar Foundation adopted them. Sachin Tendulkar, a recipient of Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, has numerous records to his name.