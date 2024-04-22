More Central Forces to Be Deployed in Maoist-Hit Areas in Telangana Ahead of Fourth Phase

Hyderabad: The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops will be deployed in large numbers in the state for the Lok Sabha elections. In all, 150-160 companies of CAPF forces will be deployed in addition to the existing 60,000 local police in Telangana. Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) each company consisting of 70-80 field staff will be deployed

Police sources said that around 60 companies of forces from the Centre have already reached the state. These have already been sent to police units across the state. They will inspect unit-wise internal check posts as well as border check posts. The Telangana government has written a letter to the Centre to send another 100 companies.

After the completion of the second and third phases of polling in the states, the police department officials said that the forces would come to Telangana in the first week of May. They are likely to be deployed more in Maoist-affected areas. Although the influence of Maoists in the state is not much as compared to the past, in recent times there has been an increase in encounters with the Maoists on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Suspecting that there may be scope for Maoist unrest, hence, surveillance has been increased at the borders

The local police are engaged in security and checking of vehicles. Especially in the borders of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalapalli districts, the combing of greyhounds is going on. Senior officials said that most of the central forces will be deployed in the troubled areas in the first week of May.

Read more: Kishan Reddy, Owaisi File Nominations For Lok Sabha Polls