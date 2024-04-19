Kishan Reddy, Owaisi File Nominations for Lok Sabha Polls

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed nominations for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls, scheduled to be held on May 13. Reddy addressed a reddy and said that the Congress in Telangana has no moral right to seek votes without fulfilling the poll promises, while BRS has no relevance in the state's political space. On the other hand, Owaisi offered Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid here and led a huge procession before filing his papers for the Hyderabad seat where he will take on BJP's Madhavi Latha

Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed nominations for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls, scheduled to be held on May 13. Reddy addressed a reddy and said that the Congress in Telangana has no moral right to seek votes without fulfilling the poll promises, while BRS has no relevance in the state's political space. On the other hand, Owaisi offered Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid here and led a huge procession before filing his papers for the Hyderabad seat where he will take on BJP's Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among those who on Friday filed nominations for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addressed a rally before Reddy filed his nomination for the Secunderabad segment with the Returning Officer. Owaisi offered Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid here and led a huge procession before filing his papers for the Hyderabad seat where he will take on BJP's Madhvai Latha.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a rally before Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy filed his nomination for Mahabubnagar segment. Vamshi Chand told PTI that Revanth Reddy was present when his nomination was submitted to the authorities.

Addressing the rally, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress in Telangana has no moral right to seek votes without fulfilling the poll promises, while BRS has no relevance in the state's political space.

Even if BRS wins a seat in Telangana, it's of no use. Even if it doesn't get even a single seat, there is no loss to Telangana, so the BRS era has ended in Telangana, Reddy said.

Claiming that BJP is the only alternative to Congress in the state, the union minister said the party will intensify its fight against the Congress Government to ensure that it fulfills all the poll promises.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.