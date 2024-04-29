Meteor or Mysterious Light Falls from Night Sky in Rajasthan's Balmer, Probe On

Barmer (Rajasthan): People on Sunday noticed a mysterious light falling from the night sky with a loud bang near the bordering areas of Chauhtan and Dhorimanna in Rajasthan's Barmer district. While many residents called it a meteor, some have termed it as an unexplained astronomical phenomenon.

The incident took place at around 10 pm. Local people informed the police and administration about the celestial phenomenon after which, the government machinery came into action. Presently, officials are busy searching as to what had fallen from the sky and where.

Chauhtan Sub-division Officer Surajbhan Vishnoi said an information about something falling from the sky with a loud sound and light was received in the area last night. "Till now, there has been no report of any untoward incident or damage from anywhere in the area. Both administration and police are on the field investigating the matter. Nothing is known as to what had actually fallen. It can be a meteor or something else. Things will become clear once the investigations are over," Vishnoi said.

Meanwhile, Congress PCC secretary Azad Singh Rathore provided an explanation to the phenomenon on social media. "Maybe even God is very angry with us due to the poison that has been spread in the name of electing just one MP. Barmer should be allowed to remain as it is, otherwise the outcome will not be right. This is the message that God is giving us," he wrote.