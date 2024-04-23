Pink Full Moon 2024: When and Where to Watch This Celestial Display with Lyrid Meteor Shower

Hyderabad: The month of April brings another celestial display as the fourth full Moon of 2024 – the Pink Moon – will shine brightly in the spring sky as it aligns with the peak of the 'Lyrid' meteor shower on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This special synchronisation promises to be a sight to behold for both sky lovers and stargazers. According to NASA, the Pink Moon will be at its brightest on April 23, when it will be visible in the Virgo constellation, close to the brilliant star Spica. While you can still see the Pink Moon on Monday and Wednesday, Tuesday is the best time to catch a glimpse of it at its brightest.

The Full Moon of April, also known as the Pink Moon, will occur on Tuesday, April 23, at precisely 7.49 pm Eastern Time (ET) and for enthusiasts in India the equivalent timing will be on April 24 at 5.19 am in India Standard Time (IST) .

What is Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon isn’t named after its colour, but rather after the wildflowers that bloom in early spring, including the “moss pink” native to east North America.

The Pink Moon marks the start of spring and is associated with renewal and fresh starts. This week’s celestial alignment offers a magical opportunity to experience the power of the Pink Moon, as well as the Lyrid Meteor Shower, which combines nature’s beauty with cultural meaning and astronomical wonder.

Pink Moon's Significance

The Pink Moon holds immense cultural significance across various Indigenous communities, each calling it with a unique name reflecting the changing season. The Oglala call it the "Red Grass Appearing Moon," the Tlingits call it the "Sprouting Grass Moon," and the Jewish people call it the "Pink Moon" to signify the start of Passover.

Pink Moon's Significance in India

There are a number of variations of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, but for most regions this full Moon corresponds with the Hanuman Jayanti festival, the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman.

For Buddhists, especially in Sri Lanka, this full Moon is Bak Poya, commemorating when the Buddha visited Sri Lanka and settled a dispute between chiefs, avoiding a war.