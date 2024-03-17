Maoist Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Indigenous Bulletproof Jackets Recovered

Kanker SP Indira Elesela speaking to the media

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A Maoist was killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in the Koyalibera area of the Kanker district on Saturday. After the encounter, the team of soldiers recovered the body of the slain Maoist and a huge cache of arms and ammunition. A plate with three bullet marks was also found among the recovered materials. It is believed that Maoists are using it as a bulletproof jacket.

Country-made bulletproof jacket recovered during the search: Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela told ETV Bharat, "Many items were recovered during the search in the encounter site. Surprisingly, Maoists are using indigenous bulletproof jackets to save themselves from the bullets."

"A thick cloth has been folded and a plate has been placed on the front. In which marks of three bullets are visible. Looking at it, it seems that Maoists are using it as a bulletproof jacket to protect themselves from bullets," said Indira Kalyan Elisela, Superintendent of Police, Kanker.

The police received information about the gathering of Maoists on Saturday. Immediately, the joint team of DRG and BSF reached the Kanker forest. On seeing Maoists, security forces opened fire and in turn, they retaliated and in the encounter, a Maoist was killed.

It is learnt that the slain Maoist is the company commander of company number 5, who was identified as Manker, a resident of the Malameta village in the Tadoki Police Station area. A reward of Rs 8 lakhs was declared on the head of the killed Maoist.

