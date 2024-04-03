Maoist arrested for preparing to incite villagers to boycott LS polls in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Police in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday arrested a Maoist for allegedly preparing to incite villagers to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections, a senior officer said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the Maoist, identified as Pankaj Prajapati (32), was allegedly preparing to persuade people to boycott the general elections on the instructions of a hardcore Naxal named Rajendra Singh from Sorri village under Mali police station in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Prajapati was arrested by a special police force from Banahi village under Pipra police station in Palamu district based on intelligence input, she added. During a raid at his residence, banners urging people to boycott the polls were recovered by police.