Man Arrested for Abducting Toddler in Kerala

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

A man who abducted a two-year-old girl, the daughter of a couple from Bihar was arrested by the Kerala police on Sunday, officials said.

Kerala Police on Sunday arrested the accused who kidnapped a toddler in Petta. The accused was arrested by the investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidin Raj.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man who allegedly abducted a two-year-old girl, the daughter of a couple from Bihar, was arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday, officials said. The accused kidnapped the toddler from the Petta area here.

City Police Commissioner Nagaraju said the accused, identified as Hasan Kutty alias Kabir, was apprehended from Kollam this morning.

The accused was arrested by the investigation team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidin Raj. "After examining over 100 CCTV footage, the accused was arrested. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M Ajit Kumar questioned the accused for hours," the top police official added.

Commissioner Nagaraju said that after producing the accused in the court, evidence will be collected from the crime spot.

On February 19, Kabir kidnapped the two-year-old daughter of a couple from Bihar. The baby was found after 20 hours of missing from a drain near the Kochuveli railway station.

Meanwhile, the accused was released from jail on January 12 in a POCSO case. He was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl in Varkala Ayrur. As many as eight cases are pending against him in various districts, police said.

