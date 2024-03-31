Mamata dares Centre on CAA, NRC; Challenges BJP to cross even 200 seats

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

Mamata dares Centre on CAA, NRC; Challenges BJP to cross even 200 seats

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. She also criticised CPI(M) and Congress, both INDIA bloc partners, for "joining hands with the BJP" in West Bengal.

Krishananagar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday mocked the BJP's target of winning 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls and challenged the saffron camp to win at least 200 constituencies.

Banerjee also asserted that she won't allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state. She cautioned people that applying for CAA would turn an applicant into a foreigner and urged them not to apply for it.

"The BJP is saying "400 paar", I challenge them to cross the 200 seats benchmark first. In 2021 assembly polls, they gave a call of 200 plus seats but had to stop at 77," she said.

"The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal," she said while addressing her first rally in the election season after her injury earlier this month.

Banerjee, the TMC supremo, slammed the opposition bloc INDIA partners -- CPI(M) and Congress-- for "joining hands with the BJP" in West Bengal.

"There is no INDIA alliance in West Bengal. The CPI(M) and Congress are working for the BJP in Bengal," she said while addressing an election rally at Krishnagar in support of TMC candidate Mahua Moitra.

"Our MP Mahua Moitra was maligned and expelled from the Lok Sabha as she was vocal against the BJP," she added.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.