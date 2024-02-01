Mamata Banerjee to Visit Delhi on Feb 7 Amid Ongoing Budget Session of Parliament

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on February 7 amid agitations over central deprivation and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

The budget session started on February 1 and will continue till February 9. It is understood that the Chief Minister is visiting New Delhi to hold a meeting on the party's strategy amid the ongoing budget session.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister can also meet several political leaders there. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee visited New Delhi several times during the Parliament session and held a meeting with the party MPs.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee will go on a dharna from Friday at the Ambedkar statue on Red Road in Esplanade against BJP-led Centre for not clearing West Bengal's NREGA dues.

The next session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin with condolence proposals on Monday, February 5. According to sources, the CM will not go to the assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister will be present in the Legislative Assembly on February 6. There is a Cabinet meeting in the Legislative Assembly on that day before the presentation of the state budget.

It is understood that the TMC is planning to bring in a motion against the Centre for allegedly not releasing its dues for various projects of the state.

Apart from the meeting with the party MPs in Delhi, the political circles are now looking at who will meet Mamata Banerjee during her New Delhi visit. Despite her commitment to fight alone in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the political circles believe that her stance on the India Alliance, and her understanding with the regional parties are all going to be very significant on Mamata's New Delhi visit.