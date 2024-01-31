Loading...

Will sit on dharna from Feb 2 if Centre does not clear Bengal's dues

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

Representative Image

The Bengal supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have declared staging a dharna on February 2 in Kolkata. The dharna is in support of the party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds by the center. The Cm has urged all the party workers to join the demonstration.

Malda (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she would stage a demonstration in Kolkata from February 2 if the BJP-led Union government does not clear the state's dues by February 1.

Speaking at a public distribution programme in Malda, Banerjee urged party workers and those affected by the non-payment of funds to participate in the dharna, which would be staged at the BR Ambedkar statue in Red Road area in the eastern metropolis. "I have given them an ultimatum till February 1 to clear all dues of the state, failing which I will stage a dharna from February 2. If the dues are not cleared, I know how to get it through a movement.

"I urge all party leaders and workers to participate in the dharna... I want everyone's support," she said. The chief minister claimed that the state's dues amount to a mammoth Rs 7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), among others.

Read More

  1. On Nitish's imminent 'volte-face', Mamata Stays Unperturbed
  2. TMC-Congress 'breakup': Kharge dials Mamata in attempt to salvage alliance in Bengal
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

TAGGED:

Mamata banerjeeno fundsHolding Dharna

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.