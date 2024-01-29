Mamata Banerjee Asks People to File FIR for BSF Atrocities

Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked people to lodge an FIR if the Border Security Force (BSF) commits atrocities on the border.

Addressing a government administrative meeting at Rasmela Maidan in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, Banerjee also alleged that separate identity cards were being given by the BSF to people living in the borders.

Cooch Behar district has about 450 km India-Bangladesh border. Banerjee, who had condemned the BSF over the death of four residents in Shitalakuchi during the assembly elections alleged, "The central forces have been committing atrocities along the border areas. No one will tolerate any torture here."

After this, she directed the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar to take action on complaints of alleged BSF atrocities. "If necessary, file a complaint with the police station," she said adding, "People are being harassed due to the torture of BSF."

Banerjee went on to warn people from accepting identity cards given by the BSF in the border areas. "If any identity card is given by the BSF in the border area, noone should take it," she said.

Hitting out at Cooch Behar MP and Union Minister of State for Home Nishit Pramanik, Banerjee said, "There is an MP but no development work has been done here. I have built the airport. And he is introducing a flight and is making a fool of himself.''

Prior to attending the meeting, Banerjee walked from Cooch Behar Circuit House to the Ras Mela Maidan. She danced to the rhythms from the local Bairati dance and Narayani Battalion gave a song salute to the CM. Also, Banerjee handed over cheques to the beneficiaries of various government schemes including Kanyashree, Sabujsathi, Lakshmi Bhandar and others. She also inaugurated 198 projects on this occasion.