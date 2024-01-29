Pariksha pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi Makes Student From Naxal Affected Sukma Sit Next to Him

Raipur: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students at the seventh edition of the annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' program at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, two students from Chhattisgarh's Naxal affected districts of Kanker and Sukma were made by the PM to sit next to him at the venue. The program is aimed at busting the stress among the students ahead of the annual exams.

Students, teachers and parents from across the country participated in the program organized in Delhi. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Umeshwari Oti, a class 9 student from Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, sit next to him. Another student from Naxal-affected district Kanker of Chhattisgarh Sheikh Kaifur Rehman also asked the PM for a solution to relieve stress during exams, sources said.

While Oti is enrolled at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School, Sukma, Rehman studies at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. While the two students from Chhattisgarh interacted with the PM in Delhi, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and School Education Minister Brijmohan Agarwal watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha-2024' program with school children at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium Raipur back in the state.

School students and other public representatives were also present on the occasion. An official said that an estimated 2.26 crore people participated in the interaction program this year, which is a massive 102 times jump from the inaugural edition of the Pariksha pe Charcha program in 2018 when only 22000 students had registered.