ED Probes Missing TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh's Call Records

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the call records of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is under the scanner in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case. Shahjahan is presently absconding.

Earlier this month, ED officials were attacked when they had gone to conduct a raid at Shahjahan's residence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. The Home Ministry had sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the incident that had left two ED officials injured.

During investigations, ED has found that Shahjahan spoke to someone for three minutes just before the attack on their officials. Also, he spoke 28 times to more than one person over phone on that day. ED is trying very hard to know with whom he had communicated prior to the incident on January 5.

Nineteen days after the attack, ED had conducted another raid at the TMC leader's house but could not find anything significant. Later, ED issued a summon asking Shahjahan to appear before it at its Salt Lake office on January 29. Meanwhile, ED has sent the TMC leader's Call Detail Record (CDR) for investigation.

When the ED team had reached the TMC leader's house on January 5, they were attacked by several local villagers who had already gathered there in large numbers. ED has informed court that Shahjahan's phone location has confirmed that he was present in the house that was locked from inside. The agency also told that he had answered their first call but did not pick the 28 calls made to him later.

Now, examining the call records, ED officials suspect that the TMC leader had planned the attack during the three-minute call that he had made moments before their team came for raid in Sandeshkhali.