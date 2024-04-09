Student Beaten up Over Religious Dispute In Savitribai Phule University; Case Lodged

Pune : A student of Savitribai Phule University in Pune was beaten up by a gang after picking up a quarrel with him. The gangsters first waylaid and demanded the student to show his Aadhaar card and then allegedly rained blows on him. They abused him in the name of religion and a case has been registered at the Chatushringi police station.

Savitribai Phule Pune University, which is the home of education in Pune city, attracts many students from all over the world. However, on Monday, the unsavoury incident took place in this University where a student was beaten up by a mob asking why he came to the university.

After this, there was a big uproar in the university and a case has been registered against four students. According to the police, the victim is studying in the skill development department of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

He has been staying in room number 10 of boys hostel in the university for about nine months. On April 7th around 2 pm, he was having lunch with his friends and girlfriends in the mess. At this time, six students came to Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan on three bikes. They asked for his Aadhaar card and argued with him over this.

This triggered a dispute when the accused students started beating him by abusing him on religious matters. His girlfriends were ordered to leave the scene. The student has claimed that his friend was also slapped on the cheek.

The victim student got scared after he beat up the student with religious abuse. The student alleged that he threatened to kill him. After the incident, the victim student approached the Chatushringi police station and lodged a complaint. According to this, a case has been registered and investigation is on, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kulkarni has informed.