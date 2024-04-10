Maharashtra Cong Chief Patole Escapes Unhurt after Truck Hits His Car; Party Cries 'Sabotage'

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Bhandara district, claiming it was an attempt on his life. He said police are investigating whether the incident was sabotage or something else and filed a complaint.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Bhandara district, claiming it was an attempt on his life. He said police are investigating whether the incident was sabotage or something else and filed a complaint.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said he escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Bhandara district of the state, with his party alleging that it was an attempt on his life.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, Patole said, adding that the police were trying to find if it was sabotage.

In a video message, Patole said, "Yesterday, a truck tried to hit our car intentionally near Bhandara. We were unhurt, but the vehicle got damaged badly. I am safe due to the blessings of people. We have filed a police complaint and the police will find out whether it is sabotage or something else."

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said Patole was on election campaigning in Bhandara district, when a truck hit his vehicle near Karda village on Tuesday night.

He claimed that the truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it. In a post on X, Londhe said the incident raised concerns whether it was a sabotage attempt.

"This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?" he asked.

Londhe said Patole escaped unhurt and was fine due to the blessings of people. Elections to 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.

Read More

  1. Car Enters Bengal Guv's Motorcade in Delhi; Sabotage Suspected
  2. Kejriwal's proclamations on Opposition unity 'calculated move' to sabotage it: Ajay Maken

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.