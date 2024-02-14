Car Enters Bengal Guv's Motorcade in Delhi; Sabotage Suspected

Kolkata (West Bengal): A car entered the motorcade of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, triggering suspicion of sabotage, according to an official of the Raj Bhavan here. The car driver was detained, and an FIR was lodged with the Delhi Police, the official said. Following this, the Raj Bhavan has heightened security measures around the Governor.

A case of sabotage is suspected. The Delhi Police is investigating. The incident occurred a day after Bose visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to the agitating women.

Governor CV Anand Bose arrived in Sandeshkhali directly from Kerala via Calcutta airport, interacted with the agitating women, and assured them of legal action against those responsible for their plight. The very next day, his convoy was targeted.

The women have been protesting for the past few days, alleging atrocities committed against them by TMC leader Sajahan Sheikh and his followers. The governor left for Delhi on Monday after visiting Sandeshkhali. (With PTI inputs).