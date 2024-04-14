Hyderabad: Everyone should know the story of Lord Sri Ram, who was born as a human and taught the essence of human life. That is why in 2014, a temple of Lord Sri Ram named 'Ramanarayanam Srimadramayana Praganam' was built in Vizianagaram town of Andhra Pradesh to make the message of the Ramayana meaningful to future generations.

Lord Sri Ram Temple in the Shape of Arrow in AP's Vizianagaram Attracting Devotees

The work of this temple started by the devotee Narayanam Narasimha Murthy from Vizianagaram was completed by the descendants and fulfilled the wish of their father. Spread over an area of 15 acres on the Korukonda road near the town, the temple is shaped like an arrow.

Lord Ram temple at one end and Lord Vishnu temple at the other end and inside the corridor was built connecting both of them--and the Ramayana story is presented with beautiful scenes.

From the birth of Ram, Lakshmana, Bharata and Shatrughnu to the coronation of Sri Ram, 72 sculptures are displayed. Furthermore, the Ramayana laser show projected on the 60-foot idol of Lord Anjaneya on the premises is particularly impressive.

Idols of Goddesses and water fountains are a feast for the eyes. Devotees line up from all over to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Looking at the lovely couple, one gets immersed in devotional ecstasy.