Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Three priests from Nashik are aspiring to contest elections

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

Collage: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Three priests from Nashik are aspiring to contest elections (SOURCE ETV BHARAT)

Three priests from Nashik are keen to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, it is not yet clear from which party they would contest or they would be in the fray as independent candidates.

Nashik (Maharashtra): Nashik is known as a spiritual city. Three priests are preparing to enter the election fray for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It includes Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj, Swami Kanthananda and Aniket Shastri Deshpande.

Although these three priests have expressed a desire to contest the polls, there is still a question mark about which party would they contest from or whether would they be in the fray as independent candidates.

Bhakta Parivar spokesperson Vishnu Maharaj said Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj is likely to contest elections for patriotism and purification of politics. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantigiri Maharaj is a devotee of the Jai Babaji family. The number of Jai Babaji family devotees in Nashik is over two lakh.

For Swami Kanthanand, some entrepreneurs and social activists of the city have written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed their support for his candidature.

Swami Kanthananda is a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. He started Shrikrishna Arogya Sanstha in Nashik in 2005.

Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande has expressed that if the BJP gives him a chance for the Lok Sabha elections, he will develop Nashik district.

Vishnu Maharaj said, "Looking at the current politics, it has become necessary to put the responsibility of nation-building on the shoulders of saints. Our Indian culture is beneficial even in this age of science. Citizens abroad are following it with curiosity. We have been seeing this for a few years. The battle (for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls) is about to begin. Political leaders are gearing up for elections."

"Nashik city is famous all over the world. Lord Ram also lived here. Trimbakeshwar which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, Anjaneri - the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, are in the district. Nashik has many religious places. Therefore, we have the opportunity to develop this area comprehensively. If we get a chance, we are going to do it. Also, in Kolhapur and Pandharpur in Maharashtra, saints should get a chance to represent the constituency in the Lok Sabha," said Mahant Aniket Shastri Deshpande.

Currently, Nashik is represented by Hemant Godse (Shiv Sena - Eknath Shinde faction) in the Lok Sabha.

TAGGED:

Lok Sabha polls2024 General ElectionsNashik Lok Sabha constituency

