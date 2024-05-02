Shrikala Reddy Woos Votes With Unique Campaign Style ()

Lucknow: With former MP Dhananjay Singh being release on bail, Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat is waiting for an interesting contest as his wife Shrikala Reddy has been fielded from here on a BSP ticket.

Shrikala, who started campaigning ever since her name was announced, is attempting to woo voters in a unique style by using humorous statements. Dhananjay too will join her now. Voting in Jaunpur is on the sixth phase on May 25.

Dhananjay went straight to Jaunpur from Bareilly jail on Wednesday but Shrikala had already gone ahead to file her nomination. It is being told that Dhananjay and Shrikala have great faith in astrology and so the latter filed her nomination at the auspicious time. She submitted two sets of nomination papers on Wednesday and will file the remaining two sets on May 4. Dhananjay may accompany her on that occasion.

Shrikala's campaigning style has attracted a lot of attention. She starts her public meetings by addressing herself as Dhananjay's 'meheraru' (Bhojpuri word for wife). Her introductory phrase, "This is Dhananjay's mehraru speaking" draws a huge round of applause and laughter from the audience.

Her funny statements are also being praised by the voters. Seeking votes at a public meeting, she said as a couple they quarrel frequently and if people don't vote for her, she and her husband would start quarrelling.

During her roadshows she often stops at roadside stalls for 'samosas' and 'golgappas' while appealing to people around her to vote for her.