Varanasi Trader Prepares Silk Scarf Displaying Govt's Achievements To Gift PM Modi

Varanasi: While the party is busy making preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will reach Varanasi to file his nomination next month, a businessman has come up with a beautifully crafted scarf, depicting a summary of his tenure, to gift him.

Voting in Varanasi Lok Sabha seat will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. The nomination process will begin from May 7 and PM Modi, who has represented this constituency twice, will come here on May 14 to file his nomination. Prior to which, the BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to give him a grand welcome.

Among the special gifts planned for the PM, includes a two and a half metre long silk scarf that will be presented by a garment businessman from Chowk area.

Varanasi's Chowk area is known as a popular destination for Banarasi silk sarees. Vikas Bhav Singh, a businessman and his colleagues have prepared a unique scarf for the prime minister.

The Chanderi silk scarf with a broad designer border displays the major achievements and popular schemes of PM Modi's tenure. Vikas said that under the BJP government there are many development projects and memorable developments like Ayushman Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, surgical strike, triple talaq, Ram Mandir construction and Make in India initiative.

"It is with the implementation of these schemes and initiatives that India is moving towards becoming a world leader. All these major developments have been hand-printed on the silk scarf. The scarf is exclusive in itself. Along with the message Modi 3.0, the prime minister's name has been printed on the scarf 400 times," he said.

Vikas said that the scarf has been prepared as a special gift for the prime minister. "When PM Modi comes here to file nomination, we want to gift it to him on behalf of the traders here. We have also contacted some of the BJP leaders for this. It is the wish of all traders to see this scarf around PM Modi's neck when he goes to file his nomination," he added.