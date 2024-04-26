BJP, Opposition Have United Against Me: Ravindra Bhati, Independent Candidate of Barmer-Jaisalmer

Barmer: 26-year-old Ravindra Singh Bhati, contesting as an independent candidate from Rajasthan's Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha seat, on Friday alleged that both the ruling BJP and the Opposition have united to defeat him. He cast his vote at booth number 147 of his native Dudhado village this morning.

Bhati has been attracting a lot of attention ever since he filed his nomination and giving a tough competition to both BJP and Congress.

After exercising his franchise, Bhati alleged that the ruling party and the Opposition are fighting together against him. "Our vehicles are being stopped and an all out effort is on to reduce the voter turnout here. But this time people will vote for a change. The people of Barmer, Balotra and Jaisalmer are with me. They are doing whatever they can to stop me from winning," Bhati alleged.

"You can stop the vehicles but cannot do anything to the person occupying the hearts of the voters. People of Barmer, Balotra and Jaisalmer are not weak. This election is not Ravindra's victory, but the people of Barmer, Jaisalmer and Balotra are fighting for a change. Definitely the results will be in this direction. I have full confidence," he added.

According to Bhati people who do not have any concern for development, make allegations and counter allegations. Water is the biggest issue in the area, he said. Along with this, there are the basic needs including employment, education and medical facilities, he added.

Notably, in Barmer-Jaisalmer seat, it seems to be a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the independent candidate.