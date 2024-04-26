Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling begins in 7 seats in Assam, Tripura and Manipur in second phase

Guwahati: Polling has begun at 7 am in Seven Lok Sabha seats in the northeast region - five constituencies in Assam and one each in Tripura and in strife-torn Manipur will go to polls in the second phase of voting on Friday.

In Assam, over 77 lakh voters across five parliamentary constituencies - Diphu, Nagaon, Silchar, Karimganj and Darrang-Udalguri are going to decide fates of 61 candidates in the second phase of polls. Voting is on in 9133 polling stations.

In Tripura, polling is underway for the East Tripura constituency and a total of 13,96761 voters are going to vote in 1,664 polling stations. Nine candidates are in the fray but the main contest would be between the ruling BJP candidate Kriti Devi, who is the sister of Tipra Motha chief Pradyut Manikya Debbarma, and the opposition INDIA bloc candidate Rajendra Reang.

Tight security, drone surveillance in Manipur

In view of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Manipur, police used drones for surveillance in Ukhrul district. Ukhrul comes under the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. Naga People's Front's (NPF) Kachui Timothy Zimik will contest against Congress's Alfred K. Arthur here.

Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19. Unidentified miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs, according to sources. The re-polling was done under tight security to avoid any mishaps.

Among the affected polling stations; two were from Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam constituency. The constituency of Outer Manipur is currently held by Lorho Phoze of the Naga People Front. This time, however, the NPF is going into the polls as a partner in the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP, earlier, announced its support for the NPF candidate for Outer Manipur, Kachui Timothy Zimik. Zimik is up against Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, who is the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc. Manipur saw a voter turnout of over 69 per cent on April 19. The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.