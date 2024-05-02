Cong Lacks Vision, Lotus To Bloom in All 11 Seats of Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh

Raipur: Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly and former Chief Minister Raman Singh has said that people gave Congress five years but realised that the state's development can be undertaken only by the BJP.

The excerpts of the special conversation with ETV Bharat follows:

Chhattisgarh ETV Bharat Bureau Chief Bhupendra Dubey speaking to Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh (ETV Bharat)

Q) What is the status of the roadmap that you had prepared after the formation of Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh was created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. The ideology and vision behind its formation was that Chhattisgarh was a victim of regional imbalance. Earlier our capital was Nagpur, but after the regional movement, our capital became Bhopal. The suffering of Chhattisgarh and its poverty were the main issues here. While making the action plan, when I got the opportunity to work as the first Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the biggest problem we realised was poverty. There is a need to make plans exclusively for the poor. Before making the plans, we need to understand how changes can be brought about and how it can change the lives. After Chhattisgarh's formation, the first plan that was made was to take the state from the clutches of malnutrition. A plan was made to provide food grains at the rate of Re 1 per kg, which was the first effort to free Chhattisgarh from malnutrition. Apart from this, effort was made to work on roads, electricity and water. We put forward a plan to take Chhattisgarh on the path of development. The vision of a developed Chhattisgarh was in everyone's mind and we worked towards that direction in the last 15 years.

Q) Governments are running based on the strategy you made in the last 15 years. If you forget about Bhupesh Baghel's five-year tenure, then your new government is also doing the same work.

Efforts are on to bring fundamental changes in the lives of farmers in Chhattisgarh. For the first time in Chhattisgarh, we purchased paddy at the rate of MSP and worked to improve the lives of farmers. In fact, we have purchased paddy at the highest rate in the country. Whatever has been the policy of BJP, Vishnu Deo Sai's government is taking the efforts ahead. Chhattisgarh cannot be imagined without farmers and paddy.

Q) It is alleged that the income of the farmers of Chhattisgarh has not improved.

Congress never identified the problems of the farmers. No action plan was prepared on providing irrigation facilities to farmers or on how to increase their income. Farmers are not those who cultivate paddy but also those who collect forest produce. We also decided on the system for purchasing tendu leaves from farmers. Congress always ignored these things. Our government has made comprehensive plans to bring about better changes in their lives.

Q) In the politics of the year 2024, Modi, the temple, Mahtari Vandan Yojana and now the politics of displaying one's face have come to the fore. Why is the BJP looking helpless?

BJP is not helpless. We could not form a government in 2018, but in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 9 out of 11 of our MPs were elected. One thing is clear the people of Chhattisgarh know the politicians who are required in Delhi. In this election, PM Modi will not have any problem in crossing 400 seats. Congress cannot compete with the work done by the BJP. To bring change in the life of the common man, Modi ji identified those things which Congress has not done since independence. It is unfortunate for the country that the PM has to talk about building 12 crore toilets from Red Fort. Be it the Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing Scheme or other schemes, PM Modi has brought about a change in the lives of poor people through these schemes. The performance of the Chhattisgarh government in the last four months will be beneficial for the party in the parliamentary polls.

Q) The chairman of NITI Aayog resigns, the Governor of the Reserve Bank leaves and the Namami Gange scheme cannot be taken ahead.

There were indeed plans to work on many big projects but improving the lives of the common people and providing basic facilities to them remains a priority. This is what Modi ji has done. It is true that in the last 10 years, time has been spent in setting up the basic infrastructure of the country. After 2014, Modi ji diligently fulfilled the resolutions that we had taken in the year 1951. He is fulfilling all the old resolutions and in his third innings, the remaining work will be completed.

Q) In Chhattisgarh, Narendra Modi is the face of both the mistakes of 2018 and the challenges of 2024. So where is Raman Singh?

In the 15 years of our tenure, there were some promises which we failed to fulfil. Perhaps the public took offence and gave a chance to Congress for five years. But Congress could not do any work. People have faith that the BJP has the power to complete the pending work if it comes to power and so in 2023, they gave us the chance. Our government is working to complete all unfinished tasks. The country has changed, Chhattisgarh has changed. Chhattisgarh is not lagging behind any state.

Q) By rectifying the mistakes committed in 2018, the BJP came to power in 2023. But what is the reason behind changing the CM face?

BJP is not run by any particular person. If this were the case then a person like Raman Singh, who came from the village, would not have held so many posts. We are simply fulfilling the responsibilities given to us by the party.

Q) The opposition has started saying that now the BJP is run by one person. This is a changed BJP from Atal's BJP. What's your take on this?

We work together in BJP. Narendra Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat while I was the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Modi ji went into central politics and I remained in state politics. The biggest thing is that Narendra Modi's vision is very important for the country. Only Narendra Modi can provide what is needed for global politics. The way people of the country are trusting Modi's guarantees is not seen in any other leader.

Q) Raman Singh is also a guarantee in Chhattisgarh

Absolutely, Raman Singh is a guarantee in Chhattisgarh and we cannot deny this. We have been saying in our election campaign about the Chhattisgarh that we have built in 15 years. Whatever has been done for the development of Chhattisgarh, development is visible today. Our government is working fast and there are many issues of public interest. This is our guarantee that we will keep taking them forward.

Q) Bhupesh Baghel is contesting the elections. How do you see it?

Bhupesh Baghel is in no position to challenge. I have been a member of the Lok Sabha from Rajnandgaon where he is contesting the elections. Bhupesh Baghel should remember that Motilal Bora had also contested elections from Rajnandgaon. The people there had rejected him. This time in the Lok Sabha elections, you will also know Bhupesh Baghel because the people there are not going to remain under any illusion. People have faith in BJP and trust in Modi's guarantee.

Q) In the two phases of elections in Chhattisgarh, BJP has fielded all its powerful leaders in Chhattisgarh. Is BJP nervous?

BJP is not nervous, there is no hurry or panic. BJP's action plan regarding the elections and the preparations are excellent. We aim to win all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh and are trying our best. This is why all big leaders have come to Chhattisgarh.

Q) Is conducting so many rallies in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan PM Modi's damage control as all the leaders have been changed here?

The responsibilities of the senior have been changed. The party wants to introduce younger generations and give them responsibilities. It is good to include new people as it improves work and helps strengthen the BJP further. Work should be done together by the younger and older generations.

Q) What is your opinion on the present talks on caste politics?

Ever since Vishnu Deo Sai became the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, he has been working continuously for the development of Chhattisgarh. He is working as per the BJP's election manifesto. He is working with dedication and commitment and 100 per cent work has been completed in four months of his tenure.

Q) In the target of '400 Paar', is all the 11 seats included?

We are winning all 11 seats of Chhattisgarh and there can be no doubt it this.