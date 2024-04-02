Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Chattisgarh President of AAP Komal Hupendi Joins BJP

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily growing its Bastar division clan prior to the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Komal Hupendi, the former state president of the Chhattisgarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the BJP on Tuesday.

CM Vishnudev Sai welcomed him at Kanker by offering him the party scarf. It is to be noted that Hupendi, running on an AAP ticket from Bhanupratappur, received 15,255 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

He and his followers joined the BJP on April 2 and vowed to secure a landslide victory for the BJP candidate from the Kanker Lok Sabha seat.

The CM, BJP state president Kiran Dev, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, and state BJP in-charge Nitin Nabeen were present on the occassion.

BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag was nominated for the Kanker Lok Sabha seat. However, before this nomination, a public meeting was held in which Hupendi officially joined the BJP.

Hupendi had resigned from the AAP on January 16, 2024 along with six district heads. All these leaders were angry with AAP joining the INDIA bloc, following which they resigned.

Hupendi accused senior AAP leaders for this poor performance. "While distributing tickets, AAP's state unit of Chhattisgarh was ignored due to which it was defeated," he added.