Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ex-Chattisgarh President of AAP Komal Hupendi Joins BJP

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

Etv Bharat

After resigning from AAP post the assembly elections, former Chhattisgarh president of the AAP in Kanker, Komal Hupendi joined BJP on April 2. He has been given membership by Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai.

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily growing its Bastar division clan prior to the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Komal Hupendi, the former state president of the Chhattisgarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), joined the BJP on Tuesday.

CM Vishnudev Sai welcomed him at Kanker by offering him the party scarf. It is to be noted that Hupendi, running on an AAP ticket from Bhanupratappur, received 15,255 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.

He and his followers joined the BJP on April 2 and vowed to secure a landslide victory for the BJP candidate from the Kanker Lok Sabha seat.

The CM, BJP state president Kiran Dev, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, and state BJP in-charge Nitin Nabeen were present on the occassion.

BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag was nominated for the Kanker Lok Sabha seat. However, before this nomination, a public meeting was held in which Hupendi officially joined the BJP.

Hupendi had resigned from the AAP on January 16, 2024 along with six district heads. All these leaders were angry with AAP joining the INDIA bloc, following which they resigned.

Hupendi accused senior AAP leaders for this poor performance. "While distributing tickets, AAP's state unit of Chhattisgarh was ignored due to which it was defeated," he added.

Read More:

  1. He Was Honest And Not Corrupt: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Mother After He Gets Bail
  2. 'Is Sunita Kejriwal Now Delhi's CM:' BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Asks AAP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.