He Was Honest and Not Corrupt: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh's Mother after He Gets Bail

New Delhi: The mother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Sanjay Singh, Radhika Singh, expressed her utter joy that her son was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy fraud. She got emotional and could not hold back her sentiments.

Sanjay Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP, touched his mother's feet before accompanying the investigators from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who detained him on Wednesday in relation to a case involving the Delhi liquor policy.

The central inquiry agency questioned Sanjay Singh for more than 10 hours regarding a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.

She said, “Only my heart knows how happy I am. It is a good thing he got the bail. I was very sad and pained when my innocent son was arrested. He didn't do anything and still, they arrested him, I was very sad. But I am just as happy today.”

"The news of his bail was sudden and made me very happy. Why wouldn't he get bail? He is innocent. He was honest and not corrupt. I was confident he would never be arrested. But then he was... It is fine... The one who has power will..." she trailed off.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti lashed out at the BJP alleging the saffron party of misusing the central agency for purely 'political reasons'. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain are still in judicial custody in the same case.

In its verdict, the court warned Singh not to bring up the case while he was out on bail, arguing that the ED's choice shouldn't establish a precedent for the law.

On October 4, 2023, the ED detained Singh following a day-long raid at his home. Singh was charged with having a major influence on the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

However, the Supreme Court questioned the ED a number of questions and demanded an explanation for his more than six-month incarceration without a trial or the return of the alleged ₹ 2 crore bribe.

"Nothing has been recovered... there is no trace (of the ₹ 100 crore the AAP allegedly received as bribes for allotting liquor licences to the 'South Group')..." the Supreme Court told ED.