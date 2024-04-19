Lok Sabha Election 2024: Employee Suspended For MCC Violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 19, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Suspended representational pic

An order issued by the District Administration Srinagar confirming the suspension of Javid Ahmad Sofi, a government employee working in SKICC (Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre) said that the suspended employee violated the Model Code of Conduct by actively participating in and facilitating political party meetings.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a stern action against the breach of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, authorities in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir suspended an employee on Thursday April 18. The decision comes as part of efforts to ensure fair practices during the electoral process.

According to the issued order by the district administration Srinagar, Javid Ahmad Sofi, a government employee working in SKICC (Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre), was found to have violated MCC guidelines by actively participating in and facilitating political party meetings.

"The said employee has been placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order stated, emphasizing the gravity of the violation.

The Model Code of Conduct, enforced by the Election Commission of India, is a crucial set of guidelines designed to maintain a level playing field for all political parties during elections. It comes into effect from the moment the election schedule is announced and remains operational until the election process concludes, as per the official notification.
District Election Officer, Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi ud Din, has underscored the importance of strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. He has directed authorities to take stringent action against any employee found violating these guidelines, emphasizing the need for fairness and integrity in the electoral process.

The first phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha election 2024 began on Friday April 19 on 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states of the country.

The next phases of voting will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting will be held on June 4.

