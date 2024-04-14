MCC Violation Case Filed Against Brij Bhushan in Kaiserganj

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A case has been registered against sitting BJP MP of Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and prohibitory orders, at Khargupur police station on Saturday.

Singh has been found visiting areas in Katra assembly constituency with a convoy of around 25 to 30 vehicles without permission. Also, he violated section 144 under CrPC that is in force in the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, on April 10, Colonelganj SDM had issued a notice to Singh and sought his response in this regard.

Notably, Singh has been booked for poll violation even though BJP has not yet declared its candidate for Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

Deputy District Election Officer and SDM Chandrashekhar said that earlier the ARO in Colonelganj assembly constituency had issued a notice to Singh for violation of MCC and prohibitory orders under section 144. Dr. Nazmul Haq Islam, FST in-charge of Katra assembly constituency lodged a complaint at Khargupur police station on Saturday, he said.

According to the complaint, Singh visited many villages namely Mallapur Bazar, Gopal Bagh, Bholajot, Gokarna Shivala, Bhatpi, Bhavaniyapur, Deoria Kala, Pipra Bhodhar under Katra assembly constituency of Khargupur police station area on April 12. He took out roadshows with a convoy of about 25 to 30 vehicles in Susgaon, Asidha, Lahdeva, Rajajot, Anantapur Chaura Bhari and Navgaon and participated in a 'jansampark' campaign with voters. Singh had reportedly not taken any permission from the administration before the roadshow.

Earlier, MCC violation case was filed against Gonda's SP candidate Shreya Verma and Gonda MP, BJP candidate Kirtivardhan Singh alias Raja Bhaiya for holding a meeting without permission.