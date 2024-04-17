Lok Sabha Election 2024: DPAP fields Mohd Saleem Parry from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat

Anantnag (Jammu&Kashmir): The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Wednesday announced Advocate Muhammad Salim Paray as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

This comes days after DPAP President Ghulam Nabi Azad's announcement that he will contest elections from the seat himself. However, on Wednesday, Azad suddenly changed his mind and nominated Advocate Muhammad Salim Paray as the party's candidate.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Advocate Muhammad Salim Paray said Azad is a visionary politician and he has been brought into the field to give a chance to new faces. He further added that Azad is a tall leader and desires to bring them to the position of Chief Minister.

Advocate Muhammad Salim Paray is a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Kokernag segment of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. He contested the elections on the ticket of the National Conference, but later joined the DPAP and is now the spokesperson for the party founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting the Congress.

Pertinently, Azad is not contesting for the Udhampur seat and the Jammu seat. And it is likely that he won't contest from Srinagar or Baramulla either. The polling for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 7.