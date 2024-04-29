Assam Youth Leaders, Who Joined NDA Alliance, Seen Posing With Bundles of Notes; Photos Go Viral

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Assam Youth Leaders, Who Joined NDA Alliance, Seen Posing With Bundles of Notes, Photos Go Viral

It is being alleged that the Assam youth leaders, who are seen posing with bundles of notes were given a huge amount of money when they quit BSU to join UPPL. Earlier, a photograph of VCDC president of UPPL posing on bed with notes had gone viral on social media.

Chirang: Photographs of a few youth leaders posing with bundles of notes have recently gone viral in Assam's Chirang district, triggering a political controversy here.

All these leaders are associated with the NDA partner and ruling UPPL party in Bodoland. It may be recalled that these leaders were earlier with the Bodoland Students Union (BSU), an affiliate of the BPF led by Hagrama Mohilary, and had recently joined the Pramod Boro-led UPPL party.

Earlier, it was alleged that these leaders had joined the UPPL party in exchange of a huge sum of money. There was a lot of talk in Bodoland politics over each receiving Rs 10 lakh to 3 crore for joining the UPPL. Allegations in this regard had also surfaced on social media.

Leaders who recently switched from BSU to UPPL, are namely Nipu Ranjan Basumatary, Dolarai Basumatary, Jonti Basumatary, Nimrod Brahma and Koramdau Brahma.

It is being speculated that the allegations of taking money may have been true. A few days back, a picture of a VCDC president of UPPL lying on the bed with money went viral on social media.

On the other hand, the leaders who joined Pramod Boro-led UPPL from Hagrama camp, whose photographs with notes went viral today, have not yet responded to the allegations. UPPL chief Pramod Boro was also not available for comment.

In an election meeting for NDA candidate of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in Chirang, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they have their own lifestyle and such things should not be reported.

Read more

  1. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Cast Vote In Rajasthan's Udaipur
  2. MHA Sends Rs 275 Crore Proposal To Finance Ministry To Setup RAF Battalion In Assam
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amritpal Singh Contesting Under Public Pressure, Says Preacher's Mother

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.