Assam Youth Leaders, Who Joined NDA Alliance, Seen Posing With Bundles of Notes; Photos Go Viral

Chirang: Photographs of a few youth leaders posing with bundles of notes have recently gone viral in Assam's Chirang district, triggering a political controversy here.

All these leaders are associated with the NDA partner and ruling UPPL party in Bodoland. It may be recalled that these leaders were earlier with the Bodoland Students Union (BSU), an affiliate of the BPF led by Hagrama Mohilary, and had recently joined the Pramod Boro-led UPPL party.

Earlier, it was alleged that these leaders had joined the UPPL party in exchange of a huge sum of money. There was a lot of talk in Bodoland politics over each receiving Rs 10 lakh to 3 crore for joining the UPPL. Allegations in this regard had also surfaced on social media.

Leaders who recently switched from BSU to UPPL, are namely Nipu Ranjan Basumatary, Dolarai Basumatary, Jonti Basumatary, Nimrod Brahma and Koramdau Brahma.

It is being speculated that the allegations of taking money may have been true. A few days back, a picture of a VCDC president of UPPL lying on the bed with money went viral on social media.

On the other hand, the leaders who joined Pramod Boro-led UPPL from Hagrama camp, whose photographs with notes went viral today, have not yet responded to the allegations. UPPL chief Pramod Boro was also not available for comment.

In an election meeting for NDA candidate of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in Chirang, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they have their own lifestyle and such things should not be reported.