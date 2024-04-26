Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Cast Vote in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday cast his vote at a polling booth in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Kataria arrived with his wife to cast his vote.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kataria said that this is a great festival of democracy and everyone should cast their vote to have a strong government.

“Voting is not only my duty but the duty of every citizen of the nation. I may be the Governor of Assam, but I cast my vote in Udaipur. I have come from Assam to vote,” he said.

Regarding the low vote percentage in the first phase of polls in Rajasthan on April 19, Gulabchand Kataria said, "The indifference in voting percentage is not a good sign for democracy. The citizens of the nation should understand that when we take something from the country, we have to give something in return. Voting is one of them. One must vote to elect the government.”

He said even if political parties are fighting over certain issues, the public should vote for the leaders after weighing them on their own.

Polling on the remaining 13 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan is underway after a high-voltage electioneering in the state. Among the 152 candidates in the fray in this phase are two Union ministers, the BJP state president and a former Assembly Speaker. The sons of two former chief ministers are also contesting in this phase of Lok Sabha elections.

