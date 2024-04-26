Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amritpal Singh Contesting under Public Pressure, Says Preacher's Mother

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Jailed Warish De Punjab preacher Amritpal Singh's parents, who had gone to Assam to meet him in Dibrugarh jail, confirmed that Amritpal Singh is contesting as an independent candidate from the Khandur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. Already, an audio of Amritpal's lawyer claiming his entry into the election fray had gone viral.

Chandigarh (Punjab) : An audio of jailed Waris De Punjab preacher Amritpal Singh's lawyer, who went to meet him in Dibrugarh Jail, went viral. In the video, the lawyer claimed that Amritpal will contest from Khandur Sahib constituency in the current Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to this, Amritpal's parents denied the claims and reports about their son entering the election fray. Now, they changed their version, indicating that it is certain that Amritpal will contest this election.

Amritpal mother's statement: Amritpal Singh's parents had come to meet him in Dibgrugarh jail in Assam. After this, his mother has confirmed that Amritpal is contesting as an independent candidate from the Khandur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. She claimed that it was not her son's personal decision but that he has decided to contest due to public pressure. She asserted that he will try to get his colleagues out of jail.

Detained in Dibrugarh Jail: Amritpal Singh hit the headlines after the attack on Ajnala police station in Amritsar last year. He also threatened the country's Home Minister Amit Shah. After this, when the Punjab Police tightened their grip, he surrendered. In February 2023, Amritpal and his accomplices armed with weapons attacked the police station in Ajnala, Punjab.

At that time, Amritpal's supporters created havoc and raided the Ajnala police station demanding the release of one of the kidnap and riot accused Tofan. In that incident, six policemen were injured. A complaint was filed against Amritpal by one of his former colleagues. He alleged that all of them allegedly abducted a person named Barinder Singh from Ajnala and then beat him up. After this, Amritpal is locked up in Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Read more

  1. Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh To Fight LS Polls, Claims Lawyer; Father Tight-Lipped
  2. 'Cong Distributes Money Among Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Rohingyas,TMC Supports Them:' Modi
  3. Amit Shah Says Rahul Gandhi Holidays In Thailand But PM Modi Serving Without Leave For 23 Years
  4. Calcutta HC Cancels 2016 Teacher Recruitment, Over 24,000 To Lose Jobs; Mamata Calls Verdict 'Illegal'
  5. Security Guard Held For Molesting, Attempting To Kill Lawyer In Washroom In Mumbai

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.