Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amritpal Singh Contesting under Public Pressure, Says Preacher's Mother

Chandigarh (Punjab) : An audio of jailed Waris De Punjab preacher Amritpal Singh's lawyer, who went to meet him in Dibrugarh Jail, went viral. In the video, the lawyer claimed that Amritpal will contest from Khandur Sahib constituency in the current Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to this, Amritpal's parents denied the claims and reports about their son entering the election fray. Now, they changed their version, indicating that it is certain that Amritpal will contest this election.

Amritpal mother's statement: Amritpal Singh's parents had come to meet him in Dibgrugarh jail in Assam. After this, his mother has confirmed that Amritpal is contesting as an independent candidate from the Khandur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. She claimed that it was not her son's personal decision but that he has decided to contest due to public pressure. She asserted that he will try to get his colleagues out of jail.

Detained in Dibrugarh Jail: Amritpal Singh hit the headlines after the attack on Ajnala police station in Amritsar last year. He also threatened the country's Home Minister Amit Shah. After this, when the Punjab Police tightened their grip, he surrendered. In February 2023, Amritpal and his accomplices armed with weapons attacked the police station in Ajnala, Punjab.

At that time, Amritpal's supporters created havoc and raided the Ajnala police station demanding the release of one of the kidnap and riot accused Tofan. In that incident, six policemen were injured. A complaint was filed against Amritpal by one of his former colleagues. He alleged that all of them allegedly abducted a person named Barinder Singh from Ajnala and then beat him up. After this, Amritpal is locked up in Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).