Lok Sabha Election 2024: All You Need to Know About Srinagar Constituency

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): With Lok Sabha Elections 2024 weeks away, one of the key battlegrounds is Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar Constituency, which comprises diverse demographics and significant political dynamics.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of the crucial details surrounding this constituency:

Phase 4 Schedule

Issue of Notification: April 18, 2024

Last Date for Filing Nominations: April 25, 2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26, 2024

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature: April 29, 2024

Date of Poll: May 13, 2024

Counting of Votes: June 04, 2024

Demographic Composition

The Srinagar Constituency boasts a significant electorate, with a total of 1,741,835 eligible voters. This includes 873,059 male electors, 868,718 female electors, and 58 transgender individuals. Notably, there are 11,517 persons with a 40% disability, reflecting the constituency's commitment to inclusive electoral processes. Additionally, there are 8,732 male senior citizens (85+) and 8,693 female senior citizens (85+), highlighting the demographic diversity within the electorate.

Polling Infrastructure

To facilitate the electoral process effectively, Srinagar Constituency is equipped with a total of 2,135 polling stations. These are distributed across urban and rural areas, with 1,004 urban polling stations and 1,131 rural polling stations. The extensive polling infrastructure aims to ensure accessibility and efficiency in voting procedures.

Assembly Constituencies

The Srinagar Constituency comprises several assembly constituencies, each contributing to its unique socio-political landscape. These include: Kangan (ST), and Ganderbal of Ganderbal district, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, and Central Shalteng of Srinagar district; Khansahib, Charar-i-Sharief, and Chadoora of Budgam district; Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, and Rajpora of Pulwama district; Shopian of Shopian district. These assembly constituencies represent diverse communities and interests, shaping the political discourse within the larger Srinagar Constituency.

Political Dynamics

Srinagar Constituency has historically been significant in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. It has witnessed complex dynamics due to its geopolitical sensitivity and cultural diversity. The constituency has often been a focal point for discussions on issues such as autonomy, security, and regional development.

Key Contenders and Issues

With the election fervour gripping the region, various political parties and independent candidates are vying for electoral success in Srinagar Constituency. The campaign trail is abuzz with discussions on local governance, development initiatives, security concerns, and the restoration of peace and stability.

As Srinagar gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, all eyes are on the unfolding political drama in this crucial constituency. With its diverse electorate, intricate political dynamics, and pressing issues, the outcome of the elections in Srinagar will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond.